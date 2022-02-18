FRIDAY UPDATE: Death Numbers Drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve heard throughout the pandemic that the death rate always trails other indicators like case numbers.
Friday’s reported increase in deaths with coronavirus in Ohio was the lowest since late November at 121.
There were just over 2100 new cases reported, with 26 from Stark County.
Here are your Friday numbers:
Fri Feb 18
Ohio: 2,642,330 total cases (+2129), 35,493 deaths (+121)
Stark: 79,209 total cases (+26), 1614 deaths (+4)