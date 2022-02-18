      Weather Alert

FRIDAY UPDATE: Death Numbers Drop

Jim Michaels
Feb 18, 2022 @ 3:47pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’ve heard throughout the pandemic that the death rate always trails other indicators like case numbers.

Friday’s reported increase in deaths with coronavirus in Ohio was the lowest since late November at 121.

There were just over 2100 new cases reported, with 26 from Stark County.

Here are your Friday numbers:

Fri Feb 18

Ohio: 2,642,330 total cases (+2129), 35,493 deaths (+121)

Stark: 79,209 total cases (+26), 1614 deaths (+4)

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Police Say Argument Leads to Murder in Uniontown
Stark Prosecutor: Dice Game Loser Gets 23 to 28 Years for Killing Canton Man
Alliance Man Accused of Shooting at Woman on City Street
Sunday Duplex Fire Displaces Two Canton Families
Connect With Us Listen To Us On