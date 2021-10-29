      Weather Alert

FRIDAY UPDATE: Most New Deaths Since March

Jim Michaels
Oct 29, 2021 @ 2:46pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite fewer reported cases of coronavirus, the number of deaths reported in the state on Friday was 363, the most on a reporting day since March.

Seven more people succumbed to the virus in Stark County.

Deaths are reported on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Ohio had nearly 3500 new cases Friday, with 109 of them from Stark County.

Here are your Friday numbers:

Fri Oct 29

Ohio: 1,539,490 cases (+3485), 24,527 deaths (+363)

Stark: 47,364 cases (+109), 1081 deaths (+7)

Across Ohio: 2352 hospitalizations

