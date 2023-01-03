Gas Prices Up 30-Cents for Week
January 3, 2023 3:49AM EST
A sign advertises gas prices at a gas station in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Thursday, Feb. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices continue to gradually increase in eastern Ohio.
The AAA average price Tuesday morning in Stark County was $3.28, up over 30-cents in the last week.
GasBuddy says the blame mainly goes to short-term refinery problems because of the recent extreme cold.
But China’s reopening from COVID also puts upward pressure on oil prices.
The national average was $3.23.
the average price in Ohio was $3.09, reflecting much lower prices in western Ohio.