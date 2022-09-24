News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Gas Prices Up Following Deadly Refinery Fire

By Jim Michaels
September 24, 2022 9:04AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The deadly Toledo refinery fire as well as already-tight gasoline supplies have prices at the pump increasing, especially in the Midwest.

In Stark County, the AAA average price Saturday morning was $3.53, up 17-cents from Friday morning.

GasBuddy has price leaders hitting the $3.69.9 mark, though relative bargains were still out there this morning, especially in Canton and Jackson Township.

And the national AAA average is headed back up after 98 straight days of falling prices.

