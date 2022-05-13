GasBuddy: Some Price Leaders Pushing Gas Under $4.20
Vehicle lights pass a price board at a BP gas station in Detroit, Monday, March 7, 2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon (3.8 liters) on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A little downward pressure on gasoline prices, according to GasBuddy.
Mainly in the immediate Canton area and in Jackson Township, where some price-leading gas stations are at or under $4.20 a gallon.
The AAA average price in Stark at $4.26, down a penny from Thursday.
The statewide average is $4.29, about the same as Thursday.
It’s $4.43 nationally, up a penny.