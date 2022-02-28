Gasoline Prices up Nationally, Not So Much Locally
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The national average price for gasoline is up to $3.61 a gallon Monday morning, according to AAA.
There could be an unlikely savior on the road to perhaps the highest gas prices ever, Iran.
GasBuddy’s Patrick DeHaan says the U.S. and others are working up a new deal with the Middle Eastern country that could bring their gas and oil back on the market.
That supply was cut off when President Trump exited the Joint Plan of Action in 2017.
Prices are steady in Stark County at $3.34 a gallon.
It’s $3.33 a gallon on average across the state.