General Assembly Proposes Moving, Renaming Education Department

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Taking away the autonomy of the State Department of Education.

It’s obviously a priority of the legislature this session, with Senate Bill 1 making a new Department of Education and Workforce a cabinet level department under the governor.

That will take away a lot of the power of the State Board of Education.

State Senator Kirk Schuring says it’s important to dovetail schooling and careers together.

Schuring says under the bill, the board of education would still have routine duties to perform.

They’ve gotten off to a quick start in the upper chamber, introducing 19 new bills last week.