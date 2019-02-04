General Motors Eliminating More Jobs

(ONN) – General Motors is cutting thousands of more workers in its latest round of restructuring.

In all, about 4,000 workers at GM’s North American operations are being let go.

These layoffs are part of a broader series of cuts expected to save the automaker billions of dollars and help it prepare for an expected slowdown of the U.S. automotive market during the next several years.

The layoffs include workers at G.M.’s Lordstown plant who primarily built Chevrolet Cruze models.

The largest of the Detroit-based car makers will, with these latest cuts, have eliminated more than 14,000 jobs in the U.S. and Canada since November.