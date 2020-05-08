Get a Better Look at the 2020 NFL Schedule
The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Earlier this evening, National Football League announced the schedule for the 2020-2021 regular season. Here is a complete breakdown of some of the top games football fans will have to look forward to.
Cleveland Browns Schedule
- Week 1: Sunday, September 13 @ Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM
- Week 2: Thursday, September 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM
- Week 3: Sunday, September 27 vs. Washington Redskins 1:00 PM
- Week 4: Sunday, October 4 @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM
- Week 5: Sunday, October 11 vs. Indianapolis Colts 4:15 PM
- Week 6: Sunday, October 18 @ Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM
- Week 7: Sunday, October 25 @ Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM
- Week 8: Sunday, November 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1:00 PM
- Week 9: BYE WEEK
- Week 10: Sunday, November 15 vs. Houston Texans 1:00 PM
- Week 11: Sunday, November 22 vs. Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM
- Week 12: Sunday, November 29 @ Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM
- Week 13: Sunday, December 6 @ Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM
- Week 14: Monday, December 14 vs. Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM
- Week 15: Sunday, December 20 @ New York Giants 1:00 PM
- Week 16: Sunday, December 26 @ New York Jets TBD
- Week 17: Sunday, January 3, vs. Steelers 1:00 PM
Breaking Down the Browns Schedule
The Browns have two prime time games this season. The first will be one most Ohio football fans will not forget. In week two of the season, Cleveland will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a Thursday night football match up that will take place on the NFL’s 100th birthday.
Two Ohio teams facing off just an hour away from where the league was founded, in Canton. Pro Football Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said this summer that the league plans to officially open Centennial Plaza during a special cutaway that will take place during the broadcast of that game.
For the second prime time game, the Browns will host the two-time defending AFC North champion Baltimore Ravens on Monday night football in week 14. The game will likely play a key part in the playoff race.
Just one week after their appearance on Monday night football, the Browns will head to the big apple where star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will face off against his former team, the New York Giants.
OBJ had arguably his best game of the season last year in week two in the Browns win in New York over the Jets. The added motivation for one of the game’s top pass catchers should make for must see TV.
Ohio State fans will get a chance to watch a few former Buckeyes take on the Browns this season. Heisman trophy winning quarterback Joe Burrow, who played in Columbus before transferring to LSU will face Cleveland twice, including the prime time TNF matchup in week two.
Right after facing the top pick in this year’s draft, the Browns will take on the Redskins, who selected standout defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick. There is a good chance Buckeye fans will see their favorite pass rusher from this past season go head to head against Browns first round pick Jedrick Wills Jr.
After seeing a dominant Ohio State player in the front seven, the Ohio football fans will be treated to an exciting matchup in the secondary in week eight when former Buckeye corner Damon Arnette will go head to head against the talented group of Cleveland pass catchers.
Finally, as always the Browns will face off against their rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers twice, with the home game serving as their final regular season contest of the upcoming season. The Browns will look to earn their first win in Pittsburgh since October 3, 2003, while the Steelers will look for their first victory in Cleveland since opening week in the 2017 season.
The Browns and Steelers will play in Cleveland during the final week of the NFL season in a game that should have playoff implications on the line.
Other Notable Prime Time Games
The NFL season will open on Thursday, September 10 in Kansas City as the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs will face off against the Houston Texans. Here is a list of the other prime time games this up coming season.
Thursday Night Football
- Week 2: September 17, Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns 8:20 PM
- Week 3: September 24, Miami Dolphins @ Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20 PM
- Week 4: October 1, Denver Broncos @ New York Jets 8:20 PM
- Week 5: October 8, Tampa Bay Bucs @ Chicago Bears 8:20 PM
- Week 6: October 15, Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM
- Week 7: October 22, New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM
- Week 8: October 29, Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers 8:20 PM
- Week 9: November 5, Green Bay Packers @ San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM
- Week 10: November 12, Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans 8:20 PM
- Week 11: November 19, Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM
- Week 12: November 26, Houston Texans @ Detroit Lions 12:20 PM
- Week 12: November 26, Washington Redskins @ Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM
- Week 12: November 26, Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM
- Week 13: November 26, Dallas Cowboys @ Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM
- Week 14: December 3, New England Patriots @ Los Angles Rams 8:20 PM
- Week 15: December 10, Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM
- Week 16: December 17, Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints 8:20 PM
Sunday Night Football
- Week 1: September 13, Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM
- Week 2: September 20, New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM
- Week 3: September 27, Green Bay Packers @ New Orleans Saints 8:20 PM
- Week 4: October 4, Philadelphia Eagles @ San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM
- Week 5: October 11, Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM
- Week 6: October 18, Los Angles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM
- Week 7: October 25, Tampa Bay Bucs @ Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM
- Week 8: November 1, Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM
- Week 9: November 8, New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Bucs 8:20 PM
- Week 10: November 15, Balt. Ravens @ New England Patriots 8:20 PM
- Week 11: November 22, Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM
- Week 12: November 29, Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM
- Week 13: December 6, Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM
- Week 14: December 13, Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM
- Week 15: December 20, San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM
- Week 16: December 27, Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM
Monday Night Football
- Week 1: September 14, Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants 7:15 PM
- Week 1: September 14, Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos 10:10 PM
- Week 2: September 21, New Orleans Saints @ Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 PM
- Week 3: September 28, Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM
- Week 4: October 5, Atlanta Falcons @ Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM
- Week 5: October 12, Los Angles Chargers @ New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM
- Week 6: October 19, Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM
- Week 7: October 26, Chicago Bears @ Los Angles Rams 8:15 PM
- Week 8: November 2, Tampa Bay Bucs @ New York Giants 8:15 PM
- Week 9: November 9, New England Patriots @ New York Jets 8:15 PM
- Week 10: November 16, Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears 8:15 PM
- Week 11: November 23, Los Angles Rams @ Tampa Bay Bucs 8:15 PM
- Week 12: November 30, Seattle Seahawks @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM
- Week 13: December 7, Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM
- Week 14: December 14, Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM
- Week 15: December 21, Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM
- Week 16: December 28, Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 8:15 PM