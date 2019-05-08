GM Selling Lordstown Plant To Truck Company
By Matt Demczyk
|
May 8, 2019 @ 2:17 PM
(ONN) – General Motors is planning to sell its shuttered factory in Lordstown to a company that builds electric trucks.

President Donald Trump announced the deal with a company named Workhorse on Twitter on Wednesday.

He also wrote that GM plans to spend $700 million at three locations in Ohio and create 450 additional jobs.

A GM spokesman said the company is not disputing anything in Trump’s tweets, but it’s not yet providing any additional details.

Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said in a tweet that he’s optimistic about the news and that he has worked with workhorse and looks forward to further developments.

Workhorse, based in Cincinnati, makes commercial electric trucks and vans.

