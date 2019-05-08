GM Selling Lordstown Plant To Truck Company

(ONN) – General Motors is planning to sell its shuttered factory in Lordstown to a company that builds electric trucks.
President Donald Trump announced the deal with a company named Workhorse on Twitter on Wednesday.
He also wrote that GM plans to spend $700 million at three locations in Ohio and create 450 additional jobs.
A GM spokesman said the company is not disputing anything in Trump’s tweets, but it’s not yet providing any additional details.
Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman said in a tweet that he’s optimistic about the news and that he has worked with workhorse and looks forward to further developments.
Workhorse, based in Cincinnati, makes commercial electric trucks and vans.
GREAT NEWS FOR OHIO! Just spoke to Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, who informed me that, subject to a UAW agreement etc., GM will be selling their beautiful Lordstown Plant to Workhorse, where they plan to build Electric Trucks. GM will also be spending $700,000,000 in Ohio…
