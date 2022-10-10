GoFundMe for Funerals for 2 Canton Kids Exceeds Original Goal

The tree struck by a vehicle on Harrison Ave. NW, resulting in the deraths of two young Canton boys, is decorated with balloons and other mementos. (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After meeting its initial goal of $17,000, people continue donating/

The GoFundMe account was set up to help family members pay for the funerals of 10-year-old Braydon Kauffman and 13-year-old Kaden Compton.

They were killed in a one-vehicle accident on October 1.

Nearly $19,000 was raised at last check.

The new goal is $20,000.