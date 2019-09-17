      Weather Alert

Gold Star Memorial Marker Added to Stadium Park

Noah Hiles
Sep 17, 2019 @ 4:42pm

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new addition was made this afternoon in Stadium Park to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. The afternoon garden club hosted a dedication to a new Gold Star memorial marker, which is can now be found in front of the Garden Center, in the park.

The memorial pays tribute to those families whose loved on paid the ultimate price defending our freedom. It is just the 10th of its kind in the state of Ohio and only the 60th overall in the United States.

