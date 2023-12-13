Goldfish: Family Pet or Great Lakes Menace?
December 13, 2023 8:43AM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ever think that the little goldfish up on your mantel could be a menace to the environment?
Researchers say they can become big goldfish, and that’s a problem when they end up in Lake Erie.
That’s where the Journal of Great Lakes Research says they can uproot plants and contribute to the algal blooms that are a problem on the lake.
The advice?
Don’t release aquarium fish into any open waters.