Goldfish: Family Pet or Great Lakes Menace?

By Jim Michaels
December 13, 2023 8:43AM EST
An Indonesian man looks at gold fish inside an aquarium during a flora and fauna exhibition in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ever think that the little goldfish up on your mantel could be a menace to the environment?

Researchers say they can become big goldfish, and that’s a problem when they end up in Lake Erie.

That’s where the Journal of Great Lakes Research says they can uproot plants and contribute to the algal blooms that are a problem on the lake.

The advice?

Don’t release aquarium fish into any open waters.

