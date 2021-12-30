      Weather Alert

Governor Calls Up More Guard Members, Pushes Vaccinations

Jim Michaels
Dec 30, 2021 @ 4:53am
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine has ordered the mobilization of another 1250 members of the Ohio National Guard.

They’re being called up in support of crowded hospitals around the state.

DeWine says the unvaccinated have contributed largely to the surge in case numbers.

DeWine, saying it’s never too late to get the COVID shot.

A Cleveland Clinic expert says the state’s hospitalization rate is the highest in the country.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Engineering: Rebar to be Only Access Road From Route 62 to Amazon Warehouse
Canton Police Continue Investigating 19th Street NW Shooting
Employee Killed in Industrial Accident on Monday
Two Area Residents Among Seven Killed on State Highways Over Christmas Holiday
Connect With Us Listen To Us On