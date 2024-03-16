Governor Tours Tornado Devastation

Brittany Oakley, center, looks at what is left of her home following severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio., Friday, March 15, 2024. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine took a tour of the devastated area around Indian Lake on Friday.

He was impressed by the positive attitude in the community, even among those who lost everything.

DeWine says the state wants to help in recovery.

he says it’s important right now to assess the damage so that financial assistance can be made available.

Governor DeWine says it’s not lost on him that the Summer tourism season at the lake is just around the corner.

So he will work with local officials to get them whatever help the state can offer.