      Weather Alert

Green Man Enters Plea in Federal Murder-for-Hire Case

Jim Michaels
Jun 23, 2022 @ 8:27am
(Jesse Naul)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A city of Green man accused of plotting to kill his now-ex-wife has entered a plea to federal charges in the case.

The feds say 53-year-old Scott Renninger and a person he believed was a “hitman” discussed a price tag of $20,000 back in 2020.

That “hitman” was actually an FBI confidential source.

The charge is ‘use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire’.

That’s essentially the use of a cell phone to concoct the plot.

Renninger will be sentenced in September.

The potential victim was not injured.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Firefighter on Leave, Accused of Assault
Canton Couple Secretly Indicted in Death of Toddler
Canton Man Escapes Possibility of Death Sentence in Killings of Akron Man, Toddler Daughter
News On Fulton Road Pedestrian Tunnel
Connect With Us Listen To Us On