Green Man Enters Plea in Federal Murder-for-Hire Case
(Jesse Naul)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A city of Green man accused of plotting to kill his now-ex-wife has entered a plea to federal charges in the case.
The feds say 53-year-old Scott Renninger and a person he believed was a “hitman” discussed a price tag of $20,000 back in 2020.
That “hitman” was actually an FBI confidential source.
The charge is ‘use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire’.
That’s essentially the use of a cell phone to concoct the plot.
Renninger will be sentenced in September.
The potential victim was not injured.