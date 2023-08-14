Ground Broken for New Route 8 High Level Bridge

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT broke ground on a huge bridge project in Akron last week.

The Route 8 High Level Bridge over the Cuyahoga River Valley will be replaced with two new bridges over the next five years.

ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks was among those attending.

Here’s a portion of the ODOT press release:

The bridge which carries over 114,000 vehicles per day is a vital component of the transportation infrastructure in Northeast Ohio.

Originally built in 1953, the bridge has undergone numerous repairs and has reached its expected lifespan and will now be replaced.

The replacement bridge will maintain a safe route of travel and will add a fourth lane in each direction to help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Maintaining traffic flow on SR 8 during construction is important to minimize impacts for the traveling public.

The estimated cost of this project is $158 million, and the estimated completion date is summer 2028.