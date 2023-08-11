Groundbreaking Friday for New High Level Bridge in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a groundbreaking Friday morning for a massive bridge project in Akron.

ODOT and the contractor on the job will officially begin building a new Route 8 High Level Bridge over the Cuyahoga River Valley.

They’ll actually build two bridges to replace the current structure that carries traffic in both directions.

No major closures in the near-term as the first bridge will be built east of the current one.

It’s a $154 million project.

It’s a six-year project.