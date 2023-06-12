Guardians Heating up!

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase gestures during a workout, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Cleveland, the day before their a MLB wild card baseball playoff game against the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Guardians lead baseball with 140 hits since May 28 and also lead the Majors with 9 double digit hit games over that span. The team has collected double digit hits in 5 straight games and 9 of their last 13

Cleveland’s 292 average over that span ranks first in the America League and trails only Atlanta (.305). They have tallied 48 extra base hits – also tops in the bigs – and are tied with the Los Angeles Dodgers for second in runs scored with 67.

Historic comeback – According to OptaSTATS, the Guardians became the first team in the modern era to erase a deficit in five separate innings in the seventh inning or later in the same game Friday night.

Cleveland tied the game in the seventh, ninth, 12th, 13th and finally went ahead to beat the Astros in the 14th inning.

Box office hit – The Guardians report a 26% increase in attendance through their first 30 home games this season. The team has drawn 585,858 fans to date, an average of 19,529 per game. Last season the team averaged 15,495 per game through 30 games.