Gun, Mental Health Advocates Working Together on Suicide Prevention
Courtesy Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Nes Talk 1480 WHBC) – They are two groups that have been at odds in the past.
But now they are working together to prevent suicides.
Gun rights activists including gun store owners as well as mental health providers are part of a new campaign launched by the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation.
Suicides had been down during the height of the pandemic, but are starting to creep back up again.