Gunnoe Chosen As Dover Mayor

By Jim Michaels
February 9, 2023 3:21AM EST
Tuscarawas County Probate Jusge Adam Wilgus swears in Shane Gunnoe as Dover interim mayor. (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A familiar name was sworn in as Dover mayor Wednesday night.

Shane Gunnoe was chosen by the Tuscarawas County Republican Party Central Committee Wednesday to take over for Richard Homrighausen, disqualified when he was found guilty of theft in office.

He was the only person interested in the job.

Gunnoe also was the interim mayor after Homrighausen was indicted.

