Hall of Fame Sign Language Tours

(WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is making it easier for the hearing impaired to enjoy the facility.

Details are in the following news release from the hall of fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will begin offering American Sign Language (ASL) enhanced Insider Tours for deaf or hard of hearing individuals. As a part of the Hall’s effort to be more inclusive, an ASL interpreter will be on hand for Insider’s Tours on the first and third Saturday of each month beginning Jan. 19.

“We are extremely proud to have partnered with the local deaf community to help provide ASL-led tours through our Museum. This new programming will allow people of differing abilities to fully experience the Pro Football Hall of Fame and learn more about the game of football,” shared Hall of Fame Vice President of Museum and Exhibit Services Saleem Choudhry.

Insider Tours are led by the Hall’s highly knowledgeable docents to enhance the guest’s experience at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The hour-long guided tour provides guests with interesting tidbits behind the artifacts and exhibits that cannot be learned otherwise. Insider Tours begin at 11 a.m. and are an additional $10 per person or $8 for museum members.

An ASL interpreter from TRIAD Deaf Services, Inc., a local non-profit offering services to the deaf community, will accompany the Hall’s docents on the designated Insider Tours to interpret for deaf or hard of hearing individuals.