Hang On: Gas Prices Down for Week, Up for Month

By Jim Michaels
October 19, 2022 4:57AM EDT
FILE PHOTO - A sign outside a Cooper City, Fla. gas station in 2012. (AP Photo/J Pat Carter)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gasoline prices in Stark County have been dropping quite a bit for the last week.

But they’re still higher than those lows we hit a month ago.

AAA has regular averaging $3.62 a gallon on Wednesday morning.

The national average price is $3.85.

The statewide average price is $3.76.

GasBuddy has a few stations in the $3.40s in Alliance, with plenty of $3.50s in the Canton, Massillon and Canal Fulton areas.

