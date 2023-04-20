Heading to the NFL Draft next week for the Band lineup? Maybe

Eddie Van Halen of the band Van Halen performs on Friday June 1, 2012 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Tiger Woods underwent surgery on Wednesday to address post-traumatic arthritis in his right ankle that was caused by injuries suffered in a February 2021 car wreck. No timeline for a return to the PGA tour has been set.

The first goal is to recover and lead a much more enjoyable day-to-day life.

Though most attendees of the 2023 NFL draft will be more invested in their favorite teams’ selections of college football’s best prospects, the league announced the lineup for a concert series that will take place in Kansas City concurrent with the annual selection meeting.

Among the performers that will participate are Fall Out Boy, Mötley Crüe, and Thundercat, which should provide ample selection for fans of all ages as the draft runs its course from April 27th through April 29th.

After scoring 12 points in the Grizzlies win over the Lakers Wednesday, Dillon Brooks of the Grizzlies called LeBron James old and said he ‘don’t respect no one ’til they come and give me 40. Well that old dude dropped 28 on you in the loss and the series is tied at 1 game a piece and now goes to LA. Way to “Poke the Bear!”

Game 3 of that series is Saturday at 10pm with the Lakers listed as a 5.5 pt favorite.

Here’s tonight’s NBA Playoff schedule

You’ve got three games on the NBA Playoff slate tonight, and in two of them, teams are facing going 3-0 in the best-of-seven series.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets (7:30 pm ET on TNT) – Philly’s up 2-0

Philly’s up 2-0 Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors (10:00 pm ET on TNT) – Sacramento’s up 2-0

Sacramento’s up 2-0 Phoenix Suns @ Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 pm ET on NBA-TV) – Series tied at 1-1

Bradley Beal, of the Washington Wizards, is being sued by a fan…presumably of basketball, and not Beal specifically. The suit centers around a post-game incident on March 21st when the Wizards were visiting the Orlando Magic. The suit alleges…

After the Wizards lost to the Magic, Beal was walking to the locker room when a friend of plaintiff Kyler Briffa made a comment about “losing a bet”

made a comment about “losing a bet” Reacting to the comment, Beal is accused of “turning around and hitting Briffa on the side of his head” and “knocking his hat off”

Police say the comment Beal reacted to was, “You made me lose $1,300, you f…”

During the confrontation, Beal allegedly said to Briffa, “When you disrespect me, I’m gonna press you about it. Do you think this is a joke?”

In the suit, Briffa alleges battery and assault and is seeking damages in excess of $50K.

Will Ferrell is in talks to return to television in a new series centered on golf. The series is rumored to revolve around a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA. While fictional, the story would inevitably draw parallels to the controversial LIV Golf startup. Ferrell is expected to star as well as executive produce, but discussions are still in the very early stages.

Welcome to 4/20…the national holiday for weed fans everywhere.

It’s also Thursday April 20, 2023

On todays date in Sports and Pop Culture History

111 years ago – In 1912, Fenway Park opened in Boston. It is the oldest MLB park

31 years ago – In 1992, the world lost the comedic genius of Benny Hill to a heart attack. He was 68.

15 years ago – In 2008, Danica Patrick became the female to win an Indy car race when she won the Indy Japan 300.

Celebrity Birthdays today

George Takei is 86. Sulu on “Star Trek”

Carmen Electra is 51 (“Baywatch “Meet the Spartans”) (FAST FACT: Born Tara Leigh Patrick, she started her professional career as a dancer, while working at the Kings Island amusement park. And for a short time was married to Dennis Rodman.

Baseball Star Don Mattingly is 62 (Mattingly was named to the American League All-Star team six times. He won nine Gold Glove Awards, three Silver Slugger Awards, the 1984 AL batting title, and was the 1985 AL Most Valuable Player. Mattingly served as captain of the Yankees from 1991 through 1995, when he retired as a player.)