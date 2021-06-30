Heat Then Storms Make for Extreme Tuesday
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The high temperature at the Akron Canton Airport Tuesday was 93.
It was hot again, but nowhere near the record high for the date of 98.
That’s two days in a row with highs in the 90s, with 92 the high on Monday.
It took some storms to break that heat!
The rough weather was scattered, but there is a report of a tree down on a house in Lake Township near Uniontown.
A tree branch came down on a camper at West Branch State Park.
No injuries were reported.
There were also reports of hail in Summit County and heavy rain near Rittman.
Portions of Wayne, Summit and Portage Counties were under storm warnings for a time.