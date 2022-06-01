      Weather Alert

Heavily-Clad Bank Robber Hits Kent Huntington Branch

Jim Michaels
Jun 1, 2022 @ 5:21am
Kent bank robbery from May 31, 2022. (Courtesy FBI)

KENT, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – They may have seen this coming:

A heavyset person with a pink sweatshirt, wool hat and mask in 90-degree weather robbed the Huntington bank branch in Kent on Tuesday.

The robber also had a gun.

That bank branch in downtown Kent on East Main Street.

Individuals providing assistance can request anonymity when calling the FBI at 216-522-1400.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Huntington Bank.

