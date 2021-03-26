Peak Winds Over 60 MPH, Power Crews Bringing Numbers Down
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Power crews are getting the lights back on.
The power outage numbers are down from Friday morning, when winds gusted as high as 63 miles an hour at Akron Fulton Airport.
At 2 p.m. Friday, there were 4700 power customers out in Stark County, 3000 in Summit, 2900 in Wayne and 1300 in both Portage and Tuscarawas Counties.
Carroll County with 100 outages.
AEP hopes to have most of the power back on by Saturday afternoon.
Ohio Edison was not giving a time frame for that.