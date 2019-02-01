Hippo Prognosticator Chooses Super Bowl Victor
By Matt Demczyk
|
Feb 1, 2019 @ 12:07 PM
Cincinnati Zoo

(ONN) – As sports commentators everywhere weigh in on whether the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Rams will win Super Bowl 53 on Sunday, a famous Ohioan is adding her pick to the mix.

For the second year in a row, the Cincinnati Zoo has turned to Fiona, their hippopotamus prognosticator, to make her pick for the winner of the big game.

The zoo posted a video of Fiona choosing the Rams over the Patriots to take home the Lombardi Trophy.

Fiona made her pick by gravitating towards a Rams decal on the glass of her swimming tank, instead of the Patriots’ logo.

Last year, Fiona correctly predicted that the Philadelphia Eagles would best the Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

 

