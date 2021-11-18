Holly Pine Lane Weekend Event Kicks Off Annual Canton Parks Light Display
Holly Pine Lane (Courtesy Canton Parks and Rec)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Local garden clubs and Canton Parks and Rec are combining for the opening of Holly Pine Lane starting Thursday at the Canton Garden Center in Stadium Park.
There are lots of decorated trees, and Santa arrives after 6 p.m. this evening.
It didn’t happen last year because of COVID.
The event through Sunday is a prelude to the light display through the park system that is so popular every Christmas season.
Here’s the info release:
2021 Holly Pine Lane
In this 75th anniversary year, the Canton Garden Center is proud to once again offer their annual, Gift to the Community – HOLLY PINE LANE.
For the past 31 years, the 25 member clubs of the Canton Garden Center have continued this time-honored tradition.
Holly Pine Lane is scheduled for November 18 – 21st 10 – 5 pm daily. There are extended Thursday hours 5 – 8pm when Santa is scheduled to arrive and help Canton Parks and Recreation light up the park for the holidays.
The SARTA shuttle will operate from the Fulton Road HOF parking lot to the Canton Garden Center, Thursday 5 – 8pm.
Inside the Canton Garden Center, club members will display their beautifully decorated Christmas trees. Members will also operate their annual Evergreen Bazaar and Sugar Shack filled with homemade goodies for Christmas shoppers.
Live music, workshops and live demonstrations will also be provided.
The popular Saturday afternoon Kid’s Activities will also be included again this year.