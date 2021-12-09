UPDATE: Homicide Victim in NW Canton Identified
(Courtesy JordanMillerNews)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have identified the man found dead in an apartment unit in the 1300 block of Diana Place NW near Fulton Road on Wednesday.
They say 57-year-old Otis Keller was shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner’s office.
They found Keller in the bedroom of the apartment.
Police say you can call 330 489-3144 with any information or helpful video surveillance of the area.
And you can remain anonymous by texting to Tip411.