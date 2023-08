A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LAHAINA, Hawaii (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A couple with roots in Hudson moved to Maui 15 years ago.

Sam and Josie Younger tell Channel 3 they lived just a few blocks from the Lahaina city limits, and when they saw the flames, they quickly evacuated, with just the clothes on their backs.

Sam was building up a scuba diving business out of his now-destroyed home.

They plan to rebuild both.