News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Hundreds Protest Lack of Indictment in Jayland Walker Death

By Jim Michaels
May 25, 2023 8:51AM EDT
Share
Hundreds Protest Lack of Indictment in Jayland Walker Death
Rev. Michael Hopkins protests the death of Jayland Walker at the Federal Courthouse in Akron, Ohio, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Protests continue after a grand jury decision Monday not to charge eight Akron police officers in the shooting death of Walker last summer. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Protestors from Akron and beyond took to the streets of the city on Thursday afternoon.

They were protesting a grand jury’s decision not to indict any of the eight police officers who fatally shot 25-year-old Jayland Walker in June of last year.

Speakers along the way included Jayland’s mother Pamela and the presumptive next mayor of Akron Shammas Malik.

Walker was frustrated that no officer has been reprimanded, though an internal investigation was underway.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Opening Date for New Aldi Store in North Canton Set
3

The National High School Football Hall of Fame Inaugural Class Announced
4

CPD Reminder: Nightly Curfew Still in Place
5

Teens Indicted on Adult Charges in Indian River Riot