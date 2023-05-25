Hundreds Protest Lack of Indictment in Jayland Walker Death

Rev. Michael Hopkins protests the death of Jayland Walker at the Federal Courthouse in Akron, Ohio, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Protests continue after a grand jury decision Monday not to charge eight Akron police officers in the shooting death of Walker last summer. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Protestors from Akron and beyond took to the streets of the city on Thursday afternoon.

They were protesting a grand jury’s decision not to indict any of the eight police officers who fatally shot 25-year-old Jayland Walker in June of last year.

Speakers along the way included Jayland’s mother Pamela and the presumptive next mayor of Akron Shammas Malik.

Walker was frustrated that no officer has been reprimanded, though an internal investigation was underway.