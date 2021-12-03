      Weather Alert

Iconic John’s Bar and Grille Completes Move to Oakwood Square

Jim Michaels
Dec 3, 2021 @ 3:43am
Courtesy John's Bar and Grille

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not long after closing its longtime Canton location, an iconic tavern and eatery is open in Plain Township.

John’s Bar and Grille opened its Oakwood Square Plaza location on Wednesday, according to the owners.

They had closed the Cleveland Avenue NW location on Thanksgiving weekend.

The plaza at Easton Street and Middlebranch Avenue NE is now fully occupied, after having sat nearly-empty for many years.

