If you missed it
The Perry Panthers Girls Softball team claimed the school’s third State Championship on Sunday at Firestone Park beating Pataskala Watkins Memorial 1-0 for the Division 1 State Title.
Rough weekend for the Tribe. Losers of 2 of 3 to the Baltimore Orioles including the blow out loss yesterday 18-5
However, Jake Bauers was Designated for Assignment and Bobby Bradley was called up from triple A and was probably the lone bright spot for the Indians over the weekend hitting .800 and getting his first Homer of the season.
The Indians are currently 4 games behind the White Sox and have the day off before traveling to St. Louis for the first of 2 games Tuesday and Wednesday.
Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went the distance in their exhibition boxing match Sunday night.
There was no official winner because it wasn’t a sanctioned fight.
Mayweather would’ve likely taken home a decision victory in a professional bout with judges as he edged Paul 43-28 in total strikes, according to the PPV broadcast on Showtime.
The Clippers eliminated the Mavs 126-111 and the Hawks upset the 76ers in game 1 of the conference semi finals.
Nets face the Bucks tonight at 7:30. Brooklyn leading that series 1-0
Game one Between Denver and Pheonix gets under way tonight at 10
The Portland Trail Blazers and head coach Terry Stotts mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced Friday.
With Portland’s latest early elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, the team has now failed to advance past Round 1 for the fourth time in its last five campaigns.
Sonoma welcomed roughly 15,000 fans, The Toyota/ Save Mart 350 — Your winner, Kyle Larsen. iRacing announcing today that it has suspended Larson indefinitely, stating: “Kyle Larson’s language last night during a streamed online race was both offensive and inappropriate, Cole Custer finished 20th.
Autodesk has signed on as the primary sponsor for Cole Custer.
NASCAR indefinitely suspended Kurt Busch on Friday, a few hours after a Kent County (Del.) Family Court Commissioner concluded that “it is more likely than not’’ that Busch committed an act of domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend in September.
Essential Quality wins the Belmont
Order of finish for the 153rd Belmont Stakes:
- Essential Quality
- Hot Rod Charlie
- Rombauer
- Known Agenda
The Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade star wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
In exchange for Jones, the Titans will send a 2022 second-round draft pick and a 2023 fourth-round selection to the Falcons. Along with Jones, the Falcons will send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Titans.