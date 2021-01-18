If you missed the Weekend Headlines!
If you missed it
Cavaliers beat the Knicks Friday night, led by Andre Drummond’s 33 pt 23 rbs…106-103
Cavs Games Sunday and today have been postponed due to Covid. Cavs are now 6-7
On Saturday #21 Ohio State men’s basketball team blew a 15 point halftime lead against #14 Illinois But held on to win 87-81.
Justin Fields made it official today as did Trey Sermon over the weekend saying he’s entertaining the NFL draft. He is ranked the number three draft eligible running back by ESPN’s Mel Kuiper Jr. Sermon rushed for 870 yards on 116 carries and four touchdowns this season. that’s a 7.5 yards per carry average
According to 11 warriors, Thayer Mumford is returning for his 4th year at offensive left tackle. As is tight end, Jeremy Ruckert. Ruckert had 3 catches for 55 yards and 2 TD’s in the 49-28 CFP win over Clemson.
Anthony Schlegel, a former Ohio State linebacker who later worked for Meyer and the Buckeyes as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, is joining Meyer’s new staff in Jacksonville as the Jaguars’ head strength and conditioning coach. This is good news for the Buckeyes as Mickey Moratti is probably staying put.
The New York Mets and shortstop Francisco Lindor agreed to a one-year, $22.3-million deal for the 2021 season to avoid arbitration, a source told MLB.com.
The monetary value is reportedly the fourth largest in MLB history.
Lindor’s $22.3 million is the fourth-largest one-year arbitration deal of all-time.
Mookie Betts $27M (2020)
Nolan Arenado $26M (2019)
Josh Donaldson $23M (2018)
Francisco Lindor $22.3M (2021)
Corey kluber signs with Yankees. one-year, $11 million deal.
Yogi Bera will be featured on a new stamp this year, the U.S. Postal Service announced Friday, truly making him a man of letters.
NFC & AFC championships are set, both games on Sunday
|MATCHUP
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Buccaneers at Packers
|Jan. 24
|3:05 p.m.
|FO
|MATCHUP
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|NETWORK
|Bills at Chiefs
|Jan. 24
|6:40 p.m.
|CB
This will be Tom Brady’s 14th championship game in 20 years. First one in the NF