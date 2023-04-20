In Jackson, Costco Construction Continues

Big-screen televisions sit on display in a Costco warehouse Monday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Sheridan, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A big retail player is clearly in evidence as seen from I-77 in Jackson Township.

A Costco store on Strip Avenue NW north of the Home Depot, set to open in late August.

The frame is up and the roof going on.

It’s what Economic Development Director Randy Gonzalez envisioned when Strip Avenue was extended to Applegrove Street.

As part of the project, Huckleberry Street is being extended from Frank Avenue to Strip, with a Costco gas station at Strip and Huckleberry.

Also, a strip plaza for the new stretch of Huckleberry is planned.

There is currently a lane closure on northbound Frank at the project site.

The store is expected to employ 200 people.