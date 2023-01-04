Inch of Rain, New Record High Tuesday

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rainy day and a warm one.

And a new temperature record for January 3.

We hit 62 at the airport on Tuesday, breaking the old record of 60 set in 1897 and tied again in 2004.

Nearly an inch of rain was measured:, 0.9 inches.

South of us in Noble County, there was one report of over two-and-a-half-inches.

Roads were closed there.

AccuWeather predicts another .38 inches of rain for Canton on Wednesday.

The forecast high is 60 on Wednesday.

The record for January 4 is 64.