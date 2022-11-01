Indian River Beating Suspect Indicted

Demetrice Taylor (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Indian River inmate charged with administering a beating to corrections officer David Upshaw has been indicted on felonious assault and escape charges.

19-year-old Demetrice Taylor had already appeared in Massillon Municipal court after the incident that occurred two weeks ago.

The indictment has him in front of a Stark County common pleas judge on Friday.

Taylor was moved to the Stark County jail shortly after investigators say he beat the 60-year-old employee in the head and body.

His bond remained at $100,000.