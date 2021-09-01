Investigating Dog Poisoning Allegation in NE Canton
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and News 5) – Canton police are expecting to have lab results back this week on a substance ingested by a city couple’s three dogs.
The owners think it’s rat poison.
The mixture of ground beef and a green substance was apparently thrown over the fence of the couple’s home in the 2500 block of 15th Street NE.
The three dogs needed emergency treatment.
Sara Meadows says more than two weeks later, the dogs are still not acting right.