It’s almost time for the Madness, where’s your team ranked?
February 21, 2023 6:04PM EST
Image via NCAA
AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Rankings
First-place votes in parentheses.
|TEAM
|RECORD
|1. Houston (48)
|25-2
|2. Alabama (7)
|23-4
|3. Kansas (7)
|22-5
|4. UCLA
|23-4
|5. Purdue
|24-4
|6. Virginia
|21-4
|7. Arizona
|24-4
|8. Texas
|21-6
|9. Baylor
|20-7
|10. Marquette
|21-6
|11. Tennessee
|20-7
|12. Gonzaga
|23-5
|13. Miami
|22-5
|14. Kansas State
|20-7
|15. St. Mary’s
|24-5
|16. Xavier
|20-7
|17. Indiana
|19-8
|18. UConn
|20-7
|19. Creighton
|18-9
|20. Providence
|20-7
|21. Northwestern
|20-7
|22. San Diego State
|21-5
|23. Iowa State
|17-9
|24. TCU
|18-9
|25. Texas A&M
|20-7
AP Women’s Top 25 basketball rankings
First-place votes in parentheses.
|TEAM
|RECORD
|1. South Carolina (27)
|27-0
|2. Indiana (1)
|26-1
|3. Stanford
|25-3
|4. UConn
|24-4
|5. LSU
|25-1
|6. Iowa
|22-5
|7. Maryland
|22-5
|8. Utah
|23-3
|9. Virginia Tech
|22-4
|10. Notre Dame
|22-4
|11. Duke
|23-4
|12. Michigan
|20-6
|13. Oklahoma
|22-4
|14. Arizona
|21-6
|15. Villanova
|23-5
|16. Ohio St.
|22-5
|17. UCLA
|21-6
|18. Gonzaga
|25-3
|19. Texas
|21-7
|20. Iowa St.
|17-7
|21. Colorado
|21-6
|22. North Carolina
|19-8
|23. Florida St.
|22-7
|24. UNLV
|25-2
|25. Middle Tennessee
|22-4
|25. Illinois
|20-7
No. 16 Ohio State beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61 on Monday night to complete a season sweep of the Wolverines.