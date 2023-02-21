It’s almost time for the Madness, where’s your team ranked?

Image via NCAA

AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Rankings

First-place votes in parentheses.

TEAM RECORD 1. Houston (48) 25-2 2. Alabama (7) 23-4 3. Kansas (7) 22-5 4. UCLA 23-4 5. Purdue 24-4 6. Virginia 21-4 7. Arizona 24-4 8. Texas 21-6 9. Baylor 20-7 10. Marquette 21-6 11. Tennessee 20-7 12. Gonzaga 23-5 13. Miami 22-5 14. Kansas State 20-7 15. St. Mary’s 24-5 16. Xavier 20-7 17. Indiana 19-8 18. UConn 20-7 19. Creighton 18-9 20. Providence 20-7 21. Northwestern 20-7 22. San Diego State 21-5 23. Iowa State 17-9 24. TCU 18-9 25. Texas A&M 20-7

AP Women’s Top 25 basketball rankings

First-place votes in parentheses.

TEAM RECORD 1. South Carolina (27) 27-0 2. Indiana (1) 26-1 3. Stanford 25-3 4. UConn 24-4 5. LSU 25-1 6. Iowa 22-5 7. Maryland 22-5 8. Utah 23-3 9. Virginia Tech 22-4 10. Notre Dame 22-4 11. Duke 23-4 12. Michigan 20-6 13. Oklahoma 22-4 14. Arizona 21-6 15. Villanova 23-5 16. Ohio St. 22-5 17. UCLA 21-6 18. Gonzaga 25-3 19. Texas 21-7 20. Iowa St. 17-7 21. Colorado 21-6 22. North Carolina 19-8 23. Florida St. 22-7 24. UNLV 25-2 25. Middle Tennessee 22-4 25. Illinois 20-7

No. 16 Ohio State beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61 on Monday night to complete a season sweep of the Wolverines.