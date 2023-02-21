News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

It’s almost time for the Madness, where’s your team ranked?

By Jeff Turk
February 21, 2023 6:04PM EST
AP Top 25 Men’s Basketball Rankings

First-place votes in parentheses.

TEAM RECORD
1. Houston (48) 25-2
2. Alabama (7) 23-4
3. Kansas (7) 22-5
4. UCLA 23-4
5. Purdue 24-4
6. Virginia 21-4
7. Arizona 24-4
8. Texas 21-6
9. Baylor 20-7
10. Marquette 21-6
11. Tennessee 20-7
12. Gonzaga 23-5
13. Miami 22-5
14. Kansas State 20-7
15. St. Mary’s 24-5
16. Xavier 20-7
17. Indiana 19-8
18. UConn 20-7
19. Creighton 18-9
20. Providence 20-7
21. Northwestern 20-7
22. San Diego State 21-5
23. Iowa State 17-9
24. TCU 18-9
25. Texas A&M 20-7

AP Women’s Top 25 basketball rankings

First-place votes in parentheses.

TEAM RECORD
1. South Carolina (27) 27-0
2. Indiana (1) 26-1
3. Stanford 25-3
4. UConn 24-4
5. LSU 25-1
6. Iowa 22-5
7. Maryland 22-5
8. Utah 23-3
9. Virginia Tech 22-4
10. Notre Dame 22-4
11. Duke 23-4
12. Michigan 20-6
13. Oklahoma 22-4
14. Arizona 21-6
15. Villanova 23-5
16. Ohio St. 22-5
17. UCLA 21-6
18. Gonzaga 25-3
19. Texas 21-7
20. Iowa St. 17-7
21. Colorado 21-6
22. North Carolina 19-8
23. Florida St. 22-7
24. UNLV 25-2
25. Middle Tennessee 22-4
25. Illinois 20-7

No. 16 Ohio State beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61 on Monday night to complete a season sweep of the Wolverines.

