News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
The Markley, van Camp & Robbins Show
12:00pm - 3:00pm

Jackson Businessman Sentenced to 4 to 6 Years

By Jim Michaels
August 4, 2022 5:07AM EDT
Share
Charles Boulton (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s accused of swindling his customers.

So he must pay up and spend some time in the slammer.

The 68-year-old Jackson Township businessman will serve four to six years in state prison, accused of defrauding investors of more than $600,000.

Charles Boulton was sentenced Wednesday in Stark County Common Pleas Court after pleading to a number of unlawful securities practices charges.

He must also make restitution to local investors and well as those in two other states.

Prosecutors say he took that money designated for his proposed radial engine product and spent it on personal items and expenses.

Popular Posts

1

Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
2

Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
3

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
4

Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
5

Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire