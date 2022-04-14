      Weather Alert

Jackson Fire Identifies Substance That Produced Widespread Foam

Jim Michaels
Apr 14, 2022 @ 5:18am
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was a concentrated cement sealer that mixed with rain water to produce foam and bubbles.

The white “clouds” ended up in local ditches and eventually in Sippo Creek in parts of Jackson and Perry Townships and Massillon on Tuesday.

An unknown quantity of the product leaked from a container at a business in the area of 4700 Hills and Dales Road NW in Jackson Township.

The township fire department says the container was not placarded and became highly diluted once it reached the creek anyway.

The landscaping company will not be cited by the township, but the state EPA could send them a warning letter.

The Ohio EPA was still checking for any fish kill in Sippo Creek.

