Jackson Fire With Gear Donation to First Responders in Ukraine
The Jackson Township Fire Department with their gear donations to first repsonders in Ukraine. (Courtesy Jackson Twp Fire Department)
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – After the weapons and ammo are sent to Ukraine, there’s an equipment need for those emergency responders assisting with the injured.
So the Jackson Township Fire Department has donated sufficient search and rescue gear to protect 70 first responders.
The department says the equipment was retired, but not outdated.
The veterans group Cleveland Maidan Association is taking the equipment to Ukraine.