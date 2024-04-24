Jackson With New Hires For Girls Basketball and Band

Jackson Local School District announced two new hires to fill roles valued greatly in the Polar Bear community.

First, the district announced the appointment of David Gleason as the new Director of Bands. This encompasses the Jackson High School Marching Band, known as the Purple Army. Mr. Gleason will be stepping into his new role with a history of involvement in the district, marking nearly three decades of dedicated service in music education.

Second, Michael Coon has been selected as the next Jackson High School girls basketball coach. He replaces Anthony Butch, who resigned after 11 seasons as the

winningest coach in school history. Coon assisted Butch last season during another deep tournament run and a Federal League championship. Before that, Coon spent three years as head coach of the boys freshman basketball team. He spent one season coaching at Solon.