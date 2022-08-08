Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

(Jesse Naul)

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week.

He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’.

Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this month.

Among the grisly discoveries made during an investigation that started in 2018: dozens of cremated remains inside a church building on East Buchtel Avenue in Akron.