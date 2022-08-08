Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business
August 8, 2022 5:42AM EDT
(Jesse Naul)
TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week.
He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’.
Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this month.
Among the grisly discoveries made during an investigation that started in 2018: dozens of cremated remains inside a church building on East Buchtel Avenue in Akron.