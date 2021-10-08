Kent State Prof: Annoying ‘Crane Flies’ Won’t Be Around For Long
Mature woman mowing sunlit garden lawn with lawn mower
KENT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They may be annoying as you mow the lawn and walk the dog, but they’re actually among the more harmless pests you or your companion animals might encounter.
They are “crane flies”, those mosquitos-on-steroids-looking bugs that hang around in wet grass and fly about this time of year.
The males and females are mating now.
Even as they fly about, they don’t feed on you, me or Fido.
And despite the urge to swat at them, they only live for about a week or two in that stage says Kent State Biology Professor Dr Ferenc de Szalay.
They spend most of the year in the larval stage.