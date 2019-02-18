‘Kidfest’ A Big Hit With Families

(WHBC) – I hope you had as much fun at Kidfest over the weekend as we had.
Thanks to everyone who came out to the Canton Civic Center on Saturday for a day of family fun.
Kids got the chance to play games, sing songs and win prizes.
A neat moment during the event was when Canton police officer Lamar Sharpe joined some youngsters on stage for a song.
Thanks again for enjoying this fun event with us, we’ll see you next year!
KIDFEST Singing with Officer Sharpe
Sounding good guys! Officer Sharpe of the Canton Police Department (Ohio) belts out a song with some youngsters at KIDFEST at the Canton Civic Center on Saturday.
Posted by News-Talk 1480 WHBC on Saturday, February 16, 2019