Lady Eagles Head To Columbus After Pep Rally

(WHBC) – It was a raucous send-off to the state basketball tournament for the GlenOak Lady Eagles as students and faculty packed the gymnasium for a pep rally on Thursday morning.

The band was playing as the girls ran out in the warmups and the crowd cheered.

And then the crowd got even louder when Coach Wackerly starting talking, telling the students that every one of them was part of this effort to win a state title.

“So get down there and watch us kick some ass!” he said, and the crowd went wild.

He knows they have a big challenge ahead of them in Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame, but says they relish the role of underdog.

“We have nothing to lose, I think we’ll be loose, and we’re gonna go down there and enjoy this moment, because it’s important for these kids to have this experience.”

The team then hopped on some buses and was escorted out of town by some sheriff’s deputies and a fire truck with their lights on.

GlenOak takes on Mount Notre Dame Friday night at 6 in Columbus.

Classes have been canceled on Friday in the Plain Local School District to allow people to attend the game.

If you can’t make it down there for the game, catch all the action here on WHBC.