Lake Man Indicted in Ongoing Skilled Gaming Gambling Investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Lake Township man who owned and operated a Route 62 business in Plain Township has been indicted on federal gambling charges.

47-year-old Steven Saris who was associated with Cafe 62 between 2012 and 2018 is charged with ‘operating an illegal gambling business’.

The indictment indicates there were skilled gaming machines with cash payouts inside the business during the specified period.

2018 was the year several skilled gaming establishments were raided in Plain Township and elsewhere.