News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

LaRose Adds Public Integrity Division to Election Process

By Jim Michaels
October 6, 2022 5:58AM EDT
Share
LaRose Adds Public Integrity Division to Election Process
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (Courtesy Secretary of State's office)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s very little fraud in Ohio’s election system.

The Secretary of State wants to keep it that way.

Frank LaRose announced on Wednesday that he has created a Public Integrity Division in his office.

Under his plan, new employees will be hired as investigators of voter fraud and other allegations.

Election administrators at the state and county level currently do that job.

LaRose says those investigators will be on the job shortly after the November Election.

He points out that voters nationwide are already concerned about the election process.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
3

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
4

A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
5

Shocking Testimony in Wagner Trial